Your guide to this weekend's ski area closing celebrations — and how much is open at each resort

Seven Colorado ski resorts are closing this weekend, and Vail is set to close Wednesday, meaning just six resorts will be open next weekend as it currently stands.

From Easter Egg hunts to live music, the closings come with plenty to do on the final day of the season.

Many of the closures come early, with resort officials saying there simply isn't enough snow to keep the mountain open safely.

Here's how much of the mountain each resort has open.

Check resort websites before heading up, as totals could change throughout the weekend.

Despite the ever-dwindling snow — and cancellation of some closing day pond skims and other events — there's still fun to be had on the mountain.

Here are some of the festivities sending the ski season off on resorts' last days.

According to resort websites and social media posts.

Eldora - April 5

The Great Eldora Egg Hunt: 20 golden eggs with "special prizes" are hidden throughout the resort. The hunt begins when the resort opens at 9.

Beats at the Base: DJ Mista.Cal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red Bull Sound Vehicle

Apres Music Series at the West Wing Deck: The Scrubs play 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and Cönaxx plays 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

A ski and snowboard giveaway drawing is at 3 p.m. — you must be present to win.

It's Retro Weekend all weekend.

Steamboat - April 5

Splashdown Pond Skim: Rendezvous Lodge



9-10 a.m. First come, first served registration at the Steamboat tent in Steamboat Square

First come, first served registration at the Steamboat tent in Steamboat Square 11:30 a.m. Pond skim begins

Pond skim begins 3:00 p.m. Awards on the Steamboat Stage in Steamboat Square

Even though the mountain closes April, Bud Light Rocks the Boat still has one more concert in its series set for April 12 with The Wailers and Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel.

Keystone - April 5



DJ Set 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Costume contest at 1 p.m. Winners will be crowned for best character and best family themed costumes.

$5.50 draft beers and hot dogs

Crested Butte - April 5



9 a.m. Easter egg hunt at the Pine carpet (kids only)

Alternative People concert on the Butte 66 patio at 11:45 a.m.

Snowmass - April 5

The closing day party was Saturday, but you can still ski and ride Sunday.

Wolf Creek - April 5



Egg hunt for kids under 8 — hosted by the Easter Bunny — is at 12:30 p.m. in Wolf Pup Hollow.

Local appreciation rates for all: $70 for adults, $51 for seniors and $35 for children.

Telluride

While Telluride said earlier this week they planned to close Sunday, they later announced Saturday would be their last day. The resort says it will keep the party going with events set for Sunday, April 5. Denver7 is working to confirm which events are still on.

See when other resorts are closing here.