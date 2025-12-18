Judge grants bail hearing for detained immigrant rights activist Jeanette Vizguerra

AURORA, Colo. — DENVER — A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that immigration authorities must grant Jeanette Vizguerra, a prominent Colorado immigrant rights activist a bail hearing this month.

According to one of her attorneys, Laura Lichter, Vizguerra's hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

Vizguerra has been held at the Aurora ICE Processing Center run by Geo Group Inc., in Aurora for the last nine months.

Earlier this week, Vizguerra's legal team filed a new legal notice requesting her release on the basis of a military benefit.

About a month ago, Vizguerra’s daughter, Luna Vizguerra, became an active duty member of the United States Air Force, according to a recent legal notice.

Due to Luna enlisting, Jeanette's attorneys wrote that she now qualifies for deferred action and Military Parole in Place — an immigration benefit reserved for military members and veterans, granting parents, children and spouses temporary permission to be in the U.S. while they pursue permanent legal status.

The latest data from the National Immigration Forum shows that as of 2021, Military Parole in Place cases take about five months to process.

Vizguerra is a citizen of Mexico who entered the U.S. in 1997. Her attorneys said "at the age of 25, she fled to the U.S. with her husband and daughter due to the persecution her husband experienced at his job from criminal organizations."

In February of 2009, Vizguerra was convicted of criminal possession of a forged instrument for having a fake Social Security card.

Last month while detained, Vizguerra talked to Denver7’s Micah Smith about Luna’s decision to enlist.

“I’m emotional, my daughter Luna takes my position in the community and fights very strong for me…she, in November is leaving for service to country to go in the Air Force…. And (her) mama’s here,” Vizguerra said.