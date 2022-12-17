'You don't feel safe going outside': Neighbors on edge after Jefferson County shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Neighbors are on edge following a shooting at the Bear Valley Club apartment complex in Jefferson County Saturday morning.

"I was actually sitting on my chair right by the window and playing games on my phone while my kids watched their Saturday morning cartoons," Bear Valley Club resident Victoria Hasbrouck said.

The quiet morning quickly turned to chaos when shots broke out at the complex around 8 a.m.

The complex is located on the 3600 block of South Sheridan Boulevard, just south of US 285.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office said a woman was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"I heard gunshots, four gunshots. I saw two guys over there screaming, screaming and yelling and waving for the ambulance and the paramedic to actually come and help her," Hasbrouck said.

Deputies set up a perimeter and a shelter-in-place was issued for residents for hours while they searched for the shooter.

The shelter-in-place has since been lifted, but the suspect remains at large.

"We believe that she was shot in the parking lot and she was found in the parking lot," said Jenny Fulton, public information officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

The suspect is described as a white heavy-set male, who is about 6 feet tall, according to the Sheriff's office.

Law enforcement said he was last seen running northbound through a field near Sheridan.

Hasbrouck said she was shocked something like this happened so close to home.

"My husband's truck is right over there, 10 spots away. So it could have been anybody in my household," she said. "I have three children. It makes you very concerned about where you're living at. You don't feel safe going outside."

The victim's condition remains unknown.

