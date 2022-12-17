Watch Now
Jefferson County deputies actively search for suspect after woman shot

Denver7
Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17

DENVER — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for a shooting suspect after a woman was shot and critically wounded Saturday morning.

Deputies have set up a perimeter and a shelter-in-place has been issued for residents in the 3600 block of South Sheridan Boulevard, just south of US 285.

The suspect, described as a heavy-set white male, was last seen running northbound through a field near Sheridan, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

