You can rent and ride an e-bike at Chatfield State Park starting at $1 a day

LITTLETON, Colo. — For Coloradans looking for a way to explore state parks on two wheels, the newly-launched e-bike rental program at Chatfield State Park is an option to not only ride around the reservoir but serves as a way to introduce people to e-bikes.

“It’s just a dollar for a day,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis during a Wednesday press conference. “For some people, hey can do that on a regular, traditional bicycle and for others, they will be able to enjoy it more with the assistance of an e-bike,”

The e-bike program, launched in May, allows Chatfield State Park visitors to unlock a bike for one buck a day and then ride the 11 miles around the reservoir for 25 cents a minute.“To provide people more ways to help people save money and experience our great outdoors,” added Polis.

Denver7 Riders need to download the Chat E-Bike app and then find the bikes at one of the hubs around Chatfield State Park.

Since its launch, Chat E-Bike riders have taken 387 trips at around 543 miles, according to the program.

All bikes must be returned and locked up in a hub.

“We also know this can serve as a low-cost, one dollar a day way to introduce people to e-bikes,” said Polis. “It’s a safe way to learn how to use an e-bike and we hope it’s something you might want to consider for commuting to work back and forth in your everyday lives,”

Denver7 The pedal-assist bikes should run for around 30 to 40 miles on a charge and once they lose power, can still be used like a normal bike.

Polis said the idea is to expand the program to other Colorado state parks.

To learn more about how Chat E-bikes work and find a hub location, check out the bike share program at this link.