Yellowjacket Fire sparks felony charges for five suspects arrested in Rio Blanco County

MEEKER, Colo. — Authorities announced Tuesday that arrests have been made in connection with a Rio Blanco County wildfire last month.

Five people were taken into custody Monday, accused of starting the Yellowjacket Fire on Aug. 15 that charred more than 35 acres near the town of Meeker.

No injuries or structural loss were reported in the Yellowjacket Fire, which was just one of multiple fires raging in and around the drought-ridden county at the time, including the state’s largest wildfire of the season, the Lee Fire.

The following five suspects are each facing a felony charge of firing woods or prairie and a federal charge of entering a forest closure:



Zachary Williams, 29.

Ashley Renae Trujillo, 38.

Jason Dwayne Ridgeway, 40.

Michael Lee Buhler, 52.

William Argul Ekstrom Jr., 36.

Some are facing additional federal charges of possessing fireworks, removing wood without a permit, and fire during restrictions, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not provide additional details on how it alleges the suspects started the fire, which it said strained firefighting resources already committed to larger regional fires, most of which were sparked by lightning.