Xcel's $10,000 battery rebate: Differing opinions on how long the power will last

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Xcel Energy offers a $10,000 rebate toward backup battery systems for customers who rely on electricity for medical devices. But how long does that battery actually last?

In a previous story, we reported that, according to an expert at Namaste Solar, a typical modern backup battery – in this case the Tesla Powerwall 3 - will power a home for about two hours. Photon Brothers, a solar and battery company, reached out to say the same battery system should last much longer than that.

Matthew Raichart, CEO of Photon Brothers, said his own power went out during Tuesday night’s snow storm and his battery was on track to hold up well into the next day.

“Anecdotally, my power happened to go out last night during the power outages from this storm,” said Raichart, who uses a single Tesla Powerwall 3 on his home. “When I logged into my Tesla app, it showed me that I had about 24 hours of power remaining in backup mode.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Photon Brothers CEO Matthew Raichart sat down with Denver7's Ethan Carlson to give his perspective on Xcel's backup battery rebate program.

Raichart said customers who rely on a CPAP machine should expect their battery to last about 24 hours while also keeping lights and refrigeration running. For customers with a home oxygen system, he said the battery will last approximately 15 to 20 hours, depending on how conservative they are with their electricity use.

The previous report also stated that the $10,000 rebate covers roughly 50 to 60 percent of a battery with installation. Raichart said that if customers bundle that rebate with a prepaid lease, they should expect to pay about $1,500 out of pocket.

“Batteries are something I’m very passionate about. I believe they solve a critical issue with grid stability. They provide the customer with reliable power, and I wanted customers to know that they work very, very well, and that they are affordable,” Raichart said.

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