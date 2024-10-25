World Cup skiing opens with Shiffrin nearing 100 wins, notable comebacks and new safety measures

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — A series of high-profile crashes in the previous Alpine skiing season throws a shadow over the start of the new World Cup campaign this weekend.

Many of the injured skiers have not sufficiently recovered yet.

But two giant slaloms on a glacier in Austria will open a pre-Olympic season that offers ski racing fans a lot to look forward to.

Denver7 Sports Shiffrin caps injury-marred ski season with record-extending 60th win in slalom The Associated Press

American star Mikaela Shiffrin aims for three more victories to get her record-extending 100th career World Cup win.

Shiffrin says she feels “energized by people bringing up 100.”