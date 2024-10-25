Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

World Cup skiing opens with Shiffrin nearing 100 wins, notable comebacks and new safety measures

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Ski Shiffrin's Season
Posted

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — A series of high-profile crashes in the previous Alpine skiing season throws a shadow over the start of the new World Cup campaign this weekend.

Many of the injured skiers have not sufficiently recovered yet.

But two giant slaloms on a glacier in Austria will open a pre-Olympic season that offers ski racing fans a lot to look forward to.

APTOPIX Austria Alpine Skiing World Cup

Denver7 Sports

Shiffrin caps injury-marred ski season with record-extending 60th win in slalom

The Associated Press

American star Mikaela Shiffrin aims for three more victories to get her record-extending 100th career World Cup win.

Shiffrin says she feels “energized by people bringing up 100.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.