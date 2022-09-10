'Words matter': Reflections on how, why conspiracy theories take control

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Jason Van Tatenhove has always had what he calls a healthy level of cynicism.

"I think we need to be a little bit cynical to really kind of find our truths," Van Tatenhove said from his porch in Estes Park. "I've had a pretty good addiction to conspiracy theory.”

In August 2015, Van Tatenhove became the national media director for the Oath Keepers, which the Anti-Defamation League defines as a right-wing anti-government extremist group that focuses on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement and first responder personnel.

“After talking with family, we said, "Yeah, it's crazy. But you know, I've done quite a few crazy things in my life." So, we decided to go ahead and do it," Van Tatenhove recalled. "I worked for the Oath Keepers for about a year and a half as their national media director and an associate editor on their website, until it got to the point where it just became too radicalized and moving more into racist ideology that I just couldn't stand it anymore.”

Van Tatenhove said any good conspiracy is rooted in a grain of truth, and that conspiracy theories are the lifeblood of such movements like the Oath Keepers. He testified about his experiences with the Oath Keepers during the Jan. 6 committee hearings.

“There's often an agenda behind that, and I think people become blinded to it. I know I became blinded to it," said Van Tatenhove. “It takes work to counteract these ideas that are being put out there. So, I think it's a very dangerous thing.”

A former Oath Keeper on the growing dangers of extremism | Your Opinion

Van Tatenhove said conspiracy theories become especially dangerous when there is the potential for violence.

“Words matter," he said. "The words that I helped craft and put out there for the Oath Keepers, I think were far more effective and dangerous than the bullets that they bring to the standoffs.”

Even though the Oath Keepers specifically target military members, law enforcement and first responders, Van Tatenhove said they were really searching for a certain state of mind.

"The message really resounded with people who were missing something in their lives, they were kind of looking for something to live for... Mental health is a key issue, and I think it's a key issue across the country, you know, outside of violent militias," he explained. "Fear has always been the fuel for division. I don't think it will ever stop being used as an weapon."

Van Tatenhove said misinformation has a massive ripple effect on the entire country. He believes it is difficult to find anyone who does not have a loved one wrapped up in conspiracy theories.

“We need to start thinking about how we can kind of counteract some of it for the good of our country and for the good of Thanksgiving dinner," he said. “It needs to start with re-engaging on a real human level with compassion, with empathy."

Knowing how powerful words are, Van Tatenhove is writing a book about his experiences that will be published in February. He encouraged people to purchase it through their local bookstore. He is also the host of a podcast called the Colorado Switchblade, which he records from his home in the mountains.

If his message spurs anyone to step back from conspiracy theories, he believes his work is worth it. Van Tatenhove said bridging the divide all starts with listening to one another.

"What's the background that really brought them to that belief? What's going on in their lives outside of this that's helping feed the fears? What are the trials and tribulations they are going through right now that may have led them to start drinking that Kool-Aid?”

'Words matter': Reflections on how, why conspiracy theories take control

Denver7 also spoke with a Kim Gorgens, a professor of forensic psychology at the University of Denver. She said anyone can be vulnerable to conspiracy theories, especially in times of crisis, fear, and uncertainty, which are all words that have been used to describe the pandemic.

Gorgens said the pandemic exacerbated the feeling of comfort found in one's own group, while separating more from people that are considered "the other." That powerful dynamic can fuel any extremist belief and is not exclusive to any political party.

According to Gorgens, the pandemic made it easier to see some people as "the other," and created a culture where beliefs about hostile intentions could thrive. She said it's important to remember we are all a collection of cognitive bias, and are the sum of our experiences and the way we interpret the world or the actions of others. Basic self-reflection tools can go far during conversations related to extremist beliefs.

To be a genuine listener, Gorgens recommends rephrasing what is being said during the discussion and critically evaluating one's reaction to what someone else says. She said the purpose of the exchange ought to be questioning one's own beliefs, while also trying to understand another view.

Gorgens said the goal is having those difficult conversations that challenge beliefs as the danger of extremism escalates in the country.

Editor's note: We want to know Your Opinion on extremism. To submit your opinion, click here.