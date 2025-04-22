Watch Now
Woman with cognitive impairment last seen Monday afternoon reported missing

DENVER — A woman with a cognitive impairment who was last seen Monday afternoon has been reported as missing and a senior alert has been issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Joan Marquez, 72, was last seen on foot in the 800 block of S. Quebec St. Monday at around 3 p.m., according to the alert.

She has black hair and brown eyes, measures 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, maroon pants, and tennis shoes, the alert states. The woman has a cognitive impairment which may render her confused, officials said.

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.

