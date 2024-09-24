Woman struck and killed by pickup driver in Walden bowling alley parking lot

Two 18-year-old women were struck by the driver of a Chevy Silverado in Walden over the weekend, leaving one of them dead and the other with serious injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol said in a press release Monday that it responded to the crash at 10:14 p.m. Saturday and determined that the male 21-year-old driver of the pickup truck failed to negotiate a sharp curve on Main Street, where it meets Colorado 125, and swerved into a bowling alley parking lot.

The truck hit the two women and a parked vehicle. Both women, who were from Walden, were flown to area hospitals, where one died and the other remains with life-threatening injuries. The driver, who is from Steamboat Springs, stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have yet been filed in the case and the incident is still under investigation. The name of the woman who was killed will be released by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.