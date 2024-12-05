Man arrested after allegedly crashing into 2 women outside Walden bowling alley, killing 1, in September

WALDEN, Colo. — A man has been arrested on a vehicular homicide charge after he allegedly crashed into two women standing outside a Walden bowling alley in September, killing one of them.

On Thursday, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) announced that the Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office had issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Carver Davis, of Steamboat Springs, on charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. He has turned himself in, CSP added.

This case began on Sept. 21. Around 10:15 p.m. that evening, CSP troopers responded to a crash near Main Street and Highway 125 in Walden.

At the scene, CSP found two injured pedestrians and Davis, who had been driving a Chevrolet Silverado.

Troopers determined that the driver had been headed southbound on Main Street and went off the left side of the road while driving on a sharp right curve. He crashed into a bowling alley parking lot, hitting a parked car and two 18-year-old women who were standing near a car, CSP said.

CSP said one of the women, identified as Borrero Azucena Del Pilar, was killed at the scene. The other woman was flown to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Davis stayed at the scene. CSP said he cooperated with law enforcement.

On Thursday, CSP announced Davis' arrest warrant. He has turned himself into the Routt County Jail, CSP said.