Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman shot and killed in Aurora shopping mall parking lot

aurora south parker road fatal shooting
AirTracker7
A woman was shot and killed in a shopping mall parking lot on S. Parker Road early Friday morning in southeast Aurora, according to police.
aurora south parker road fatal shooting
Posted at 7:18 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 11:02:41-04

DENVER — A woman was shot and killed in a shopping mall parking lot on S. Parker Road early Friday morning in southeast Aurora, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot behind a Boot Barn store on S. Parker Road just north of Arapahoe Road.

Aurora police said a woman had died, though it was unclear if she was an adult or child. Police said they were “in contact with the shooter” but did not elaborate.

Aurora police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said just before 9 a.m. no one had been arrested or charged in the incident and that the department would be releasing more information later Friday morning.

Several officers were still at the scene as of 6:30 a.m. Police said detectives were on scene and investigating.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
broncosvjaguarsdenver7.png

Watch Broncos vs Jaguars from London on Denver7!