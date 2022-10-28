Woman shot and killed in Aurora shopping mall parking lot

DENVER — A woman was shot and killed in a shopping mall parking lot on S. Parker Road early Friday morning in southeast Aurora, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in a parking lot behind a Boot Barn store on S. Parker Road just north of Arapahoe Road.

Aurora police said a woman had died, though it was unclear if she was an adult or child. Police said they were “in contact with the shooter” but did not elaborate.

Aurora police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said just before 9 a.m. no one had been arrested or charged in the incident and that the department would be releasing more information later Friday morning.

Several officers were still at the scene as of 6:30 a.m. Police said detectives were on scene and investigating.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.