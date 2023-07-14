Woman killed in early morning shooting in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman died after she was shot and killed in Westminster early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 8500 block of 88th Place around 12:30 a.m. and found the injured woman. She was taken to a hospital but later died.

In a release, Westminster police said initial information indicates the incident could be a drive-by shooting and that there were several adults and children in the home when the shooting happened.

Westminster police said while the investigation continues expect a heavy police presence in the area.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Westminster police at 303-658-4360.