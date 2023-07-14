Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman killed in early morning shooting in Westminster

In a release, Westminster police said initial information indicates the incident could be a drive-by shooting and that there were several adults and children in the home when the shooting happened.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
westminster police.png
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 11:05:34-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman died after she was shot and killed in Westminster early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 8500 block of 88th Place around 12:30 a.m. and found the injured woman. She was taken to a hospital but later died.

In a release, Westminster police said initial information indicates the incident could be a drive-by shooting and that there were several adults and children in the home when the shooting happened.

Westminster police said while the investigation continues expect a heavy police presence in the area.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Westminster police at 303-658-4360.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed