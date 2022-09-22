Woman killed in Aurora hit-and-run crash, police seeking suspect driver

AURORA, Colo. — A woman in a crosswalk died after she was struck by a driver, who then fled from the scene, on Wednesday evening in Aurora.

On Wednesday around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the intersection of N. Chambers Road and E. 12th Avenue after receiving reports that a driver had struck a pedestrian.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the roadway. She had life-threatening injuries. The woman was transported to a hospital for her injuries, but later died, police said. She has not been identified.

Investigators said they learned that she had been walking westbound in the crosswalk of the intersection when the driver of an older model white pickup, possibly a GMC, made a left turn from E. 12th Avenue onto N. Chambers Road, striking the woman.

The driver continued northbound and did not return to the scene, police said.

The intersection remained closed for the investigation.

As of Thursday morning, police have not located the truck or the driver.

Anybody who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera footage of it is asked to call police.

Aurora police said this marks the 34th traffic-related fatality of the year.