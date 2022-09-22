Watch Now
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Aurora hit-and-run crash

Posted at 9:23 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 23:23:24-04

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash in Aurora Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on Chambers Road north of 12th Ave., according to Aurora police.

Officers are searching for an older model white pickup truck that took off after the crash, traveling north on Chambers.

Anyone with information or dashcam video from the area is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

