Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Aurora hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian is fighting for her life after a hit-and-run crash in Aurora Wednesday night.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on Chambers Road north of 12th Ave., according to Aurora police.

#TrafficAlert Officers are on scene of a hit-and-run, pedestrian crash on Chambers Rd north of 12th Ave. Happened at 8: 52 pm. Run vehicle is an older model white pickup, left the scene north on Chambers. Investigation is ongoing. Victim is a woman with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/KOCYCWeCr4 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 22, 2022

Officers are searching for an older model white pickup truck that took off after the crash, traveling north on Chambers.

Anyone with information or dashcam video from the area is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.