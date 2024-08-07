Watch Now
Woman killed, dog attacked in 'violent assault' inside Teller County camper

The attack was reported outside of Cripple Creek.
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. – A woman died overnight Wednesday after she was assaulted in a camper in an unincorporated area of Teller County.

Few details were available, but according to the sheriff’s office, a 911 caller at around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday reported the woman and her dog were “violently assaulted” and that she was taken to a hospital where she died as a result of the attack.

The attack was reported outside of Cripple Creek. The death was being investigated as a homicide by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Department of Investigation.

No other information was released, including the name of the victim which was pending family notification.

