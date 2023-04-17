Watch Now
Woman dies following crash involving driver at Federal and 14th, Denver police say

Driver hit pedestrian at the intersection of Federal Blvd. and 14th St., police says
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 17, 2023
DENVER — A woman is dead after a driver hit her at the intersection of Federal Blvd. and 14th St. late Sunday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

This happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday. According to the Denver Police Department, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver remained at the scene of the crash.

Denver police are investigating the crash.

The Denver Office of the Medical examiner has not yet released the name of the pedestrian who died.

The investigation is ongoing.

