Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Woman attacked inside Teller County camper remains in critical condition

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
hospital generic
Posted
and last updated

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman who was attacked inside a camper in unincorporated Teller County last week remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said in an update Monday.

Few details were available, but according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, a person called 911 around 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 7 to report a woman and her dog had been “violently assaulted” in a camper outside Cripple Creek.

In its update, the sheriff's office identified the woman as Briena Louise Karlik. She is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to TCSO.

Karlik's dog, Ida, suffered life-threatening injuries. TCSO said she was rushed to a vet and received life-saving surgery. She is "currently doing extremely well and continues to be well cared for," according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office announced Monday it covered all of Ida's medical expenses as her owner continues to recover.

TCSO is still investigating the "brutal assault." Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-687-9652 or submit an online report. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Colorado woman makes history as first female ICU nurse to graduate from U.S. Army Ranger School
Three dogs bring unique skills to Colorado's fire investigations team
Colorado attorney general puts pharmacies on notice to make EpiPens more affordable
Residents excited for return of boat regatta at Centennial retirement community
Migraines are hard to treat. One Colorado doctor is hoping to make it easier

At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help