Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Aurora on Sunday

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora woman has been arrested and faces a murder charge in connection with the killing of another woman on Sunday in Aurora.

Tamara Minh Le, 31, was arrested on Tuesday by the Aurora Police Department's fugitive and SWAT teams.

Le faces one charge of first-degree murder, police said. She is being held without bond at the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

She is a suspect in a homicide along the 4100 block of South Mobile Circle in Aurora's Mission Viejo neighborhood, police said.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the home after receiving a report of a shooting. Inside, police found a 47-year-old woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

The woman who was killed was identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday as Najah Jayleen Shumock. She had one gunshot wound and her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

This investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and can remain anonymous.