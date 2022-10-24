Woman shot and killed at home in SE Aurora

DENVER — A woman was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a home in southeast Aurora, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 4100 block of South Mobile Circle. Officers found a 47-year-old woman who had been shot inside of the home.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, APD spokesperson Matthew Longshore said.

As of Sunday evening, police had not identified any suspects or made any arrests. The woman who was killed will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

Police ask anyone who might have information about the shooting who has not already spoken with investigators to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.