Colorado wildlife officials stop looking for remaining gray wolf pulp in Grand County

DENVER — State wildlife officials said Friday they are ending their search for the last remaining gray wolf pup from the Copper Creek Pack in Grand County after failing to capture it over the span of nearly three weeks.

The pup was discovered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials after staff retrieved game cameras in late September to make sure they had captured all of the wolves from the Copper Creek Pack so they could be relocated after several confirmed livestock kills.

Hoping to reunite the pup with the rest of the pack in their new, undisclosed location, CPW started searching the area for the wolf pup at the end of September, but after looking for the pup for 19 days, CPW officials decided Thursday to stop all search efforts, according to a news release.

“With declining temperatures, CPW has made the decision to conclude the capture portion of this operation for the safety of the wolf pup,” said CPW spokesman Travis Duncan.

CPW officials will continue to monitor trail cameras in the area — including cellular-enabled cameras — to look for evidence of the wolf pup during normal staff duties.

Environment Colorado wolf pack captured for relocation; 1 found in poor condition dies Stephanie Butzer

The pup, which is about 6 months old by now, should be able to hunt small animals, such as rabbits and squirrels and forage on its own, Duncan said.

The agency is asking hunters and members of the public in Grand County and Summit County to report any potential sightings of the pup to CPW by calling the CPW Hot Sulphur Springs Area office at 970-725-6200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

What will happen to the pack and their pups?

Colorado is home to nine known adult wolves — two that made their way to Colorado on their own, seven of the original 10 that were introduced in December, and 5 pups.

If those five pups can put on some weight while in their enclosure, they will be released once they reach an adult size and can hunt as a pack, which gives them the best chance at surviving in the wild.

CPW will communicate with local elected officials and landowners before any wolf releases happen, officials have said in the past. The location where they’ll be released will not be publicized.

Environment Colorado ranching groups file petition to delay more wolf reintroductions Stephanie Butzer

Wolf pup survival rates vary, but state wildlife officials said about half, or slightly more than half, of pups make it past one year. Wild wolves survive about three to four years in the wild, though captive ones can live beyond 10 years, CPW officials said.

Since the final Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan was published in May 2023, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has said it will release 10 to 15 gray wolves per year for a total of 30 to 50 wolves over three to five years.

If you see a wolf, CPW asks that you fill out its Wolf Sighting Form here, and include photos or video if possible.