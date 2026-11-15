Wolf Creek Pass reopens for weekend as Pagosa Springs businesses rebuild after devastating flooding

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Wolf Creek Pass is back open this weekend after weeks of flood repairs, restoring a key route into Pagosa Springs from the east, allowing Wolf Creek Ski Area to reopen and offering a lifeline to businesses still rebuilding three weeks after floodwaters swept through southwest Colorado.
The pass closes again Monday at 6 a.m. for paving, with the Colorado Department of Transportation aiming for a full reopening of the pass before Thanksgiving.
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For Sandy and Brian Barry, the owners of Summit Ski and Sports in Pagosa Springs, the focus has shifted from weathering the damage to bouncing back after four feet of water filled the shop basement during the first round of flooding.
"I went to the top of the stairs and looked down the basement stairs, and there's a pair of K2 snowboard boots in their box floating by," Brian said.
"It hurts. There's no other way to say it, but it hurts," Sandy said. "Being relatively new owners, we don't have 30 years worth of successful seasons to to bank on."
Without power or water, the two had to close the business for two weeks, but said help from friends, neighbors, and strangers has helped them get back on their feet and reopen.
"God bless our friends and neighbors. They showed up and they helped us pull river-logged clothing out of the basement. We had boots, we had skis, we had socks and outerwear," said Sandy. "People have just showed up. Total strangers came to our door when we had no power and said, 'I heard you needed help.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, we really do,'"
The couple put sandbags around the back of the business ahead of a second round of flooding, which they said helped them weather the water a little better. Now, with the shop back open, they say the final piece of the area's full recovery comes down to the road repairs reconnecting Pagosa Springs to the travelers it depends on.
The Colorado Department of Transportation opened U.S. Highway 160 Wolf Creek Pass between Pagosa Springs and South Fork this weekend, beginning Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 a.m. The highway will close again Monday, Nov. 16 at 6 a.m. to allow contractors to complete week-long paving operations before permanently opening the pass ahead of Thanksgiving.
The flooding left extensive damage along the route. On the west side of Highway 160, crews worked to clear rock slides and mudslides, according to CDOT. The transportation agency said drivers traveling over the pass this weekend should prepare for changing lane configurations, sudden stops, and construction vehicles entering the roadway.
Wolf Creek Ski Area also opened for the weekend, but it will close back down afterward. Rosanne Haidorfer-Pitcher, vice president of marketing and sales for the ski area, said a reopening date won't be known until this coming week after updates from CDOT.
As snow moves into the forecast this weekend, the Barrys are crediting the road crews they call heroes for working to reopen southwest Colorado's key routes before winter sets in.
"They are working almost like it's their families they're trying to get to," Sandy said. "We were an island for a couple weeks there that nobody could get to us, and now things are opening up and it's just people are working so hard because it's what we depend on. It's what Pagosa depends on, Wolf Creek and tourists coming."
Travel details from CDOT for US 160 Wolf Creek Pass (MP 157 to 184):
- US 160 South Fork to Wolf Creek Summit: Drivers should allow for up to 40 minutes of additional travel time between South Fork and the Wolf Creek Ski Area. Plan for 24/7 full stops, alternating traffic and up to 20-minute delays at two separate work zones through The Narrows (Mile Point 183 and 176). Single-lane traffic will be guided by temporary traffic signals at each location.
- US 160 Pagosa Springs to Wolf Creek Summit: Eastbound and westbound travel between Pagosa Springs and the Wolf Creek Ski Area will be limited to one-lane traffic in both directions and reduced speeds. Drivers will navigate approximately 10 miles of shifting traffic patterns and narrow or reduced lanes, with concrete barriers and signage guiding them through multiple damaged areas and work zones.
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