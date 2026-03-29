JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — With frequent red flag conditions creating extreme fire danger in Jefferson County, taking decisive action to reduce wildfire risk is more urgent than ever.

Firefighters and volunteer teams spent Saturday at Meadowbrook Village Park removing downed trees and dead vegetation, reducing wildfire fuel, and improving neighborhood safety.

The mitigation effort was a partnership between Arvada Fire, Jeffco Open Space and Team Rubicon, a veteran-led volunteer group.

"We work all around Colorado and nationwide," said volunteer Duane Poslusny. "We do a lot of storm and flood response as well as doing the fire mitigation work that we're doing here."

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Meadowbrook Village Park is an important area to mitigate because of its proximity to nearby homes.

Strong winds can easily push flames from open spaces directly into neighborhoods, and Poslusny offered his time to help protect those neighbors.

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With red flag days surging, crews complete wildfire mitigation project in Jeffco park

"The Marshall fire taught us all back in 2021 that the grassland urban interface is just as dangerous as being up in the trees," said Poslusny.

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While the park cleanup is one piece of the puzzle, firefighters say homeowners play the most important role in protection against Colorado's year-round wildfire threat.

"Homeowners play the biggest, biggest part," said Brady Johnson with Arvada Fire. "They have to create defensible space year round in Colorado."