Wisconsin farm recalls eggs after multi-state salmonella outbreak; 1 person in Colorado impacted

At least 65 people from nine states, including one person in Colorado, have become sick with salmonella after consuming eggs from a farm in Wisconsin.

A CDC Food Safety Alert reads that the eggs were distributed in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, however all originated from the Wisconsin farm.

People in those three states, as well as California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia, have become sick. However, the majority of the cases were in Wisconsin, with 42 people ill, and Illinois, with 11 people ill. The first time people felt sick in connection to this outbreak was May 23, the FDA reported, adding that connecting each individual's case to a specific outbreak can take three to four weeks.

CDC

One person from Colorado became sick due to this outbreak, according to the FDA. Their status is unknown.

Of the 65 impacted people, 24 were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in connection to this. The ages of people affected range from 2 to 88 years old, the CDC reported.

Most people recover from salmonella without treatment after four to seven days, the CDC said. However, older and younger people, as well as those with a weakened immune system, may experience more severe symptoms and require medical help.

FDA

"This outbreak may be difficult to treat with some commonly recommended antibiotics and may require a different antibiotic choice for people who need them," the CDC said in its alert. "Laboratory testing showed that the Salmonella making people sick is resistant to nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin. This may make illnesses in this outbreak difficult to treat with some commonly recommended antibiotics and may require a different antibiotic choice for people who need them."

The CDC said its data found that eggs supplied by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC in Wisconsin are contaminated. Salmonella was found in the packing facility and the hen laying house.

The farm recalled the eggs on Friday. They had been sold and distributed to stores and restaurants in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin and are labeled with "Milo’s Poultry Farms" or "Tony’s Fresh Market."

FDA

The FDA and CDC are assisting state and local partners from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection and Wisconsin Department of Health Services, according to the FDA.

Anybody who is experiencing symptoms of salmonella — which includes diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever above 102, and vomiting for multiple days — should contact a healthcare provider. Symptoms typically start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

In addition, the CDC recommends washing any items or surfaces the eggs touched.