Winter Bike to Work Day 2024 is Friday: Where to ride, get free food

DENVER — Winter Bike to Work Day in Colorado might be a little snowy if you’re planning on riding this Friday morning, but the flurries are expected to clear out in the Denver area by the afternoon rides.

Winter Bike to Work Day 2024 is this Friday, February 9 and there are lots of bike events planned across Colorado.

What is Winter Bike to Work Day you ask?

It’s a day to come together and join other cyclists in Colorado and leave the car behind. Seasoned, beginning and every type of biker in between is encouraged to get outside and out from behind the wheel to ride to work, or wherever you’d like.

Organized by Way to Go, which is part of Denver Regional Council of Governments, Winter Bike to Work Day 2024 is expected to bring thousands of cyclists to the roads, trails and beyond.

The day is part of International Winter Bike to Work Day.

BicycleColorado.org // Winter Bike To Work Day

Denver metro bicyclists are encouraged to pledge to ride and as of Wednesday afternoon, over 2,600 cyclists have signed up. It’s free, and on this website you can find a station near your ride that offers coffee, breakfast and a chance to win prizes and goodies.

There are dozens of rest stations for bicyclists stretching across Boulder, Longmont, Fort Collins, Loveland, Louisville, Superior, Arvada, Wheat Ridge, Lakewood and Aurora.

Some stations will offer free chair massages and a place to get your bike checked out, including free repairs like brake adjustments and flat fixes.

If you’re new to biking to work in the Denver area and need help planning a route, this Denver bike map can help you find the best way to ride to work.

There is also a Bike Streets mobile app you can download here.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is hosting a breakfast station with free burritos, coffee, hot drinks and vendor booths on Bannock Street between Colfax Ave. and 14th Avenue starting at 6 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.DOTI encourages riders to snap a selfie and share on social media using the hashtag #BikeBroadway.

“Denver’s newest two-way protected bikeway on Broadway runs 1.5 miles from 7th to Center avenues, connecting the popular business corridor to the Cherry Creek Trail and destinations beyond. The bikeway was installed as part of a larger project to improve travel and safety on Broadway for all, but particularly for our most vulnerable roadway users,” said DOTI in a release.

Denver7 | Gives Help buy bikes for kids who don't have one at Brown International Academy Jeff Anastasio

On Friday, Fort Collins is hosting its 17th annual Winter Bike to Work Day with the morning ride happening from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the afternoon bike ride from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a bike to work bash at Odell Brewing from 4 to 7 p.m. at 800 E. Lincoln Avenue.

Boulder has plenty of events and fun planned for Winter Bike to Work Day 2024 and you can find a list of breakfast locations on this map.

Boulder cyclists can check out the bike home happy hour at The Local at 2731 Iris Avenue form 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Community members can pledge to ride for a chance to win prizes and to help the region measure the impact of biking and walking,” said the City of Boulder in a news release.

The University of Colorado Boulder is hosting a station with free snacks and drinks at the Student Recreation Center from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“Winter Bike to Work Day is a fun opportunity to get out and ride, even in the colder months — and our community agrees, as Boulder has one of the highest participation rates around the world! Whether you are a dedicated, year-round rider, or just want to join the merriment, we hope to see you out with other riders enjoying the event," said Boulder Transportation Connections Sustainable Transportation Planner Elaine C. Erb in the release.

Local News Denver bicyclists, what needs to improve? The city seeks your input Jeff Anastasio

Aurora cyclists can take their bikes over to the breakfast station located at the Highline Canal underpass, west of Chambers Road for free coffee and burritos. “While at the station—located northeast of the Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway—learn about Aurora’s new citywide multimodal transportation master planning effort, Connecting Aurora,” said the city in a release.Aurora will also have a bicycle maintenance station on the west side of the Aurora Municipal Center for repairs.

Longmont will serve up breakfast burritos and hot drinks at the City of Longmont Civic Center at 350 Kimbark Street.

In Aspen, cyclists can drop by Paepcke Park from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for free food and drinks as well as sign up to win free bike gear, water bottles and gift cards.

Bike to Work Day happens in winter and in the summer. "Each Bike to Work Day, we encourage commuters in the Denver region to bike to work, helping them save money on their commutes, improve their health and lower stress levels — all while reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality," according to CDOT.

Since there is a chance of snow on Friday, you can find winter riding tips and ways to stay warm on CDOT's website.

Denver7