Windsor police say officers shot and killed a man after 911 calls reported victim intoxicated, suicidal

WINDSOR, Colo. — Windsor police say officers shot and killed a 39-year-old man Monday night.

Multiple people made 911 calls reporting a suicidal and possibly intoxicated man who was being argumentative and armed with a gun, according to a news release from the Greeley Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene of the domestic disturbance call at a home on Sunflower Drive just after 9 o'clock Monday, police say the 39-year-old was uncooperative and armed with a shotgun.

The man fired three rounds before officers returned fire and shot him. He was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance where he was declared dead. No officers or anyone else were injured during this incident.

And there is no ongoing safety threat to the public, Greeley police said.

The Weld County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the man who died.

The Greeley Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.