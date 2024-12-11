Wilma Webb, a trailblazer in Denver and Colorado politics, honored with ATHENA Leadership Award

DENVER — Wilma Webb, the former Colorado state representative and first lady of Denver, was honored Thursday with the ATHENA Leadership Award by the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

The award is given annually to someone who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and professional excellence while “helping historically marginalized people in realizing their full leadership potential,” according to the chamber.

Wilma Webb is known as a woman of firsts: The first woman elected to represent House District 8 in the Colorado House of Representatives, the only Black woman to date who served in all three levels of government, and Denver’s first black first lady.

Her husband, Wellington Webb, was elected as Denver’s first Black mayor.

And, yet, when Webb heard she was being honored by the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce, it was met with humility and humbleness.

“I know many women who are so deserving of being acknowledged for the work that they do and for what they are committed to,” she said.

Her career spans decades.

“We all could cite times when we know that we haven't been treated fairly,” she said, “but we must continue to rise above.”

Denver7 Denver7's Anusha Roy at the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce's ATHENA Award reception

Webb played a huge role in making Colorado one of the first states to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday. She has dedicated her time to equality, education, fighting addiction and building up the arts scene in Denver.

“I've tried to represent people. I've tried to move us forward, and I believe in equity for everybody,” she said. “And being for something doesn't mean that you are against a certain segment, because they have achieved.”

She did all of this while breaking down barriers for women in politics.

“I was told that I am Black, I am a Democrat, and I'm a woman – that I would not be able to get very much done,” she said, but the opposite is what came true.



Denver7 profiled Wilma and Wellington Webb last year as part of our Black History Month coverage. Hear their story, in the video player below:

Wellington and Wilma Webb: Denver's first Black mayor, first lady

“She's clearly an inspiration to me and to thousands – tens of thousands – of women here in Colorado,” Donna Lynn, the CEO of Denver Health who says she was influenced by Webb’s accomplishments, told Denver7.

“She's a fighter, and she fought for underrepresented people,” Lynn said.

Webb has watched as more women have become presidents, CEOs, and chairwomen of businesses and nonprofits. But she also knows her work will be lifelong.

“I think that today's young women are dynamic, they're talented, they are courageous,” she said.

And that means Wilma Webb is always ready to extend a hand to the next generation.

“We always have to do more than the usual, and always have to be better, and always have to keep going forward,” Webb said. “Even when we lose a battle, we haven't lost the war.”