Wildlife officials warn of more bear sightings as drought pushes animals into Colorado communities

COLORADO — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning about a potential increase in human-bear conflicts as the prolonged dry weather this winter is pushing hungry black bears into neighborhoods.

CPW said it has already received 98 reports of bear activity in 22 counties as of late April, compared to 127 reports in the same counties for all of last year. The wildlife agency said drought can lead to less natural food for bears, forcing them to look for food associated with humans.

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CPW warns of more bear interactions as dry winter strips food

“Every time a bear gets food from or near humans, whether from a bird feeder, a hummingbird feeder, or trash, it teaches the bear that people equal food,” said Tim Kroening, Area Wildlife Manager for the Colorado Springs area. “Bears are extremely intelligent and we can’t unteach a bear that becomes habituated to a human-provided food source. It is vital that we as humans take responsibility to prevent them from learning this in the first place by keeping food sources secured.”

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said it received a report about a bear in a yard near West 32nd Avenue and Wright Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday. CPW said it has been monitoring the bear as it heads toward open space. Lise and Roland Pitts, who live near the area, said they heard about a bear sighting, but almost didn't believe it.

"At first we thought it was a joke. What's the chance of seeing a bear?" said Lise. "They're looking for food. They're active and looking for food."

On Tuesday, the Broomfield Police Department said a bear was spotted roaming the Anthem Ranch Neighborhood near Highway 7 and Lowell Boulevard. Earlier this month, CPW said a bear fell into the window well of a home in Falcon.

Broomfield Police Department On Tuesday, the Broomfield Police Department said a bear was spotted roaming the Anthem Ranch Neighborhood near Highway 7 and Lowell Boulevard.

Kristen Nedbalek Earlier this month, CPW said a bear fell into the window well of a home in Falcon and took a nap.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said black bears typically return to the first large food source they find each year, making it critical for residents to take precautions. The agency recommends the following:

Never feed or approach bears

Secure food and garbage

Remove bird feeders when bears are active

Never leave pet food outdoors

Clean and put away grills

Alert neighbors of any bear activity

If you see a bear before it sees you, CPW says to stand still and quietly move away. If a bear approaches you, the agency says hold your ground, wave your arms and yell "Hey Bear" until it leaves. CPW said bear spray is the easiest and most effective way to deter a bear that threatens you.