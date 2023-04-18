Watch Now
Wildfire reported at John Martin State Wildlife Area in southeast Colorado

Highway 50 between Las Animas and Lamar is closed due to smoke, according to the Bent County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 18:52:43-04

DENVER — A wildfire has been reported at John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area in the southeast part of Colorado.

There is no immediate information on the size of the fire Tuesday afternoon, but Highway 50 between Las Animas and Lamar is closed due to smoke, according to the Bent County Sheriff's Office.

A helicopter is helping to battle the fire and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking people to avoid the area around the state park to allow emergency crews to respond to the fire.

Dry and windy conditions are a concern Tuesday as a red flag warning is in effect through the evening for eastern Colorado and also includes the Denver metro area up through Boulder and to Fort Collins.

Conditions are favorable for any fire to rapidly spread, according to the National Weather Service.

The red flag warning includes the southern front range foothills, the I-25 corridor, Palmer Divide and eastern plains.

John Martin Reservoir State Park is located off Highway 50 between Las Animas and Lamar.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

