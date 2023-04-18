Wildfire reported at John Martin State Wildlife Area in southeast Colorado

DENVER — A wildfire has been reported at John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area in the southeast part of Colorado.

There is no immediate information on the size of the fire Tuesday afternoon, but Highway 50 between Las Animas and Lamar is closed due to smoke, according to the Bent County Sheriff's Office.

A helicopter is helping to battle the fire and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking people to avoid the area around the state park to allow emergency crews to respond to the fire.

Dry and windy conditions are a concern Tuesday as a red flag warning is in effect through the evening for eastern Colorado and also includes the Denver metro area up through Boulder and to Fort Collins.

Conditions are favorable for any fire to rapidly spread, according to the National Weather Service.

The red flag warning includes the southern front range foothills, the I-25 corridor, Palmer Divide and eastern plains.

John Martin Reservoir State Park is located off Highway 50 between Las Animas and Lamar.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

A helicopter has joined the fight to stop a wildfire burning on @COParksWildlife's John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area between Las Anaimas and Lamar. Last April a wildfire erupted in brush along the Arkansas River bottom and burned the west end of the 19,471-acre SWA. pic.twitter.com/wff9zuT0IP — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 18, 2023