Wildfire near Las Animas prompts evacuations, closes highway

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — A wildfire burning near Las Animas in Bent County has prompted evacuations and closed a state highway Saturday.
The fire has burned more than 246 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District.
Evacuations are in place for homes east of Las animas and Fort Lyon, the district said in a Facebook post. Hwy 101 is closed in the area.
There have been no reports of structures lost or injuries at this time.
The area is under a red flag warning due to strong winds and low humidity.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.