Wildfire near Las Animas prompts evacuations, closes highway

Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District
Posted at 12:56 PM, Mar 02, 2024
LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — A wildfire burning near Las Animas in Bent County has prompted evacuations and closed a state highway Saturday.

The fire has burned more than 246 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District.

Evacuations are in place for homes east of Las animas and Fort Lyon, the district said in a Facebook post. Hwy 101 is closed in the area.

There have been no reports of structures lost or injuries at this time.

The area is under a red flag warning due to strong winds and low humidity.

