Wildfire in Douglas County prompts evacuation warning

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo – An evacuation warning has been issued for a wildfire burning near Jackson Creek Road and Rampart Range Road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials on social media said the evacuation warning is for a 3-mile radius surrounding the fire and includes Devils Head Recreation Area.

“An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life and property. Anyone who may need extra time to evacuate, as well as those with pets or livestock, should consider leaving now,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

In addition to the evacuation warning, a road closure is in effect at South Platte River Road and South County Highway 67.

Here is more information on evacuation orders and warnings from Douglas County Office of Emergency Management.

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