Warm, dry and windy weather this weekend will lead to elevated Fire Danger

A nice warm weekend in Colorado brings with it elevated fire danger in spots.

A red flag warning will be in place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday west of I-25 and over the northern plains for dry and windy conditions.

If a fire were to spark, conditions are favorable for rapid spread. Please avoid outdoor burning or any activity that may produce a spark that could start a wildfire.

A fire weather watch will be in place on Sunday for Denver and the adjacent foothills as low humidity and warm, breezy weather returns.

The weekend forecast otherwise looks delightful, with temps in the 60s.

The next storm will bring rain and snow back to western Colorado on Monday and into the Denver area Tuesday. The mountains are expecting heavy snow through the day on Tuesday.

The weather will briefly turn colder through Wednesday, followed by dry and milder days Thursday and Friday.

