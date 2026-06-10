Wildfire burning in Rifle prompts evacuations

RIFLE, Colo. — First responders are working to fight a fire in north Rifle near Highway 13 and W. 26th Street, according to a public safety alert posted by the City of Rifle Wednesday afternoon.

The fire has prompted "localized evacuations," according to the app Watch Duty. It's not clear how many structures are impacted by the evacuations, but according to Watch Duty, the evacuations include West 28th Court, West 29th Street and West Avenue.

West 26th and West 30th streets have been closed, according to the Rifle Police Department.

Those displaced by the fire can go to the Garfield County Fairgrounds, where the Red Cross and DHS will provide support, according to the police department. Journey Home Animal Care Center (1500 Prefontaine Ave.) can accept pets from those who have been evacuated.

Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire or how large it is.

The area was under a red flag warning and Stage 1 fire restrictions Wednesday. Another fire in the county, the Paradise Fire, prompted the closure of Interstate 70 on Tuesday.

This is a developing story that may be updated.