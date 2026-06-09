I‑70 shut down near Glenwood Springs due to brush fire

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 in Garfield County is closed in both directions due to a brush fire in the area.

The closure, just west of Glenwood Springs, is between U.S. 6 (Chacra) and Exit 114 (West Glenwood), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department

Crews have not provided an estimated time for reopening.

It's not known what sparked the blaze, which is burning close to the westbound lanes in South Canyon.

However, the area is currently under a red flag warning for extremely dry conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are learned