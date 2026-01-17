When will Xcel Energy bury its power lines in Colorado?

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Xcel Energy crews are working around the clock to restore power in Larimer & Weld Counties after Friday's windstorm forced the utility to shut off electricity to reduce wildfire risk.

The company expects most customers to have power restored on Friday, while restoration for some customers may extend into Saturday, according to Xcel's latest update.

As of 6:30 p.m., power had been restored to more than 4,000 customers affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

Throughout the afternoon, the wild winds created dangerous conditions across northern Colorado, kicking up dust and even forcing the closure of part of Interstate 25 near the Wyoming border.

Anaya Salcedo, Denver7 Photojournalist Xcel Energy crews staged in Timnath, CO Friday afternoon

"It is insane," said Betsy Fredrick, who lives in the area. "It's scary. The wind gusts, and just driving next to people, and you never know when that gust is going to come."

According to Xcel, crews conduct thorough safety inspections before restoring electricity. It isn't as easy as flipping a switch.

"So somebody has to put eyes on those lines," Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy Colorado told Denver7 Friday. "We've got hundreds of people out prepared to start visibly, physically inspecting those lines."

While the energy company said it uses drones and helicopters to speed up the inspection process, this latest shutoff has many customers asking when Xcel will bury its power lines underground in Colorado.

A Denver7 viewer raised this question during the last preemptive power shutoff in mid-December in Boulder, asking about "the possibility of burying the lines."

Denver7

"We've heard loud and clear from our customers that they would like us to explore doing more," Kenney said.

He explained that an ongoing wildfire mitigation plan will bury lines, but only 50 miles in high-risk areas. Kenney says cost and terrain are carefully considered factors in these decisions.

In an email to Denver7, the company also outlined other strategies:

Installing Advanced Reclosers. We install advanced reclosers to enable Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS), which allow us to stop the flow of energy if an object, like a tree branch, touches the line.



Upgrading Distribution Components. We replace distribution components that release sparks when damaged with newer technology that does not.



Installing Stronger Distribution Lines. We replace older, uncovered wires more susceptible to damage from wind and vegetation with larger, stronger wires. We will also install covered wires in targeted areas to further reduce damage risk.

Nevertheless, many hope more miles of underground power lines are in Colorado's future.

"Absolutely, absolutely, underground power lines for sure," said Fredrick. "I'd rather be safe than sorry."