Wheat Ridge police ID driver suspected of hit-and-run crash that killed man using walker

DENVER — Police in Wheat Ridge have identified a driver they say struck and killed a pedestrian using a walker last month, but no arrests were announced in a department news release Wednesday.

Police said 56-year-old Carmen Cennamo was using a walker as he walked on the sidewalk along Kipling Street near 41st Avenue when he tripped and fell into the street. According to Wheat Ridge police, as a passing motorist exited their vehicle to help the fallen man, another vehicle struck Cennamo and kept driving.

The incident happened Sept. 29 around 8:51 p.m. Police announced the next day that Cennamo died from his injuries later that night at a nearby hospital.

After the crash, officers were searching for a blue or teal sedan, possibly a Chevy Cruze. On Wednesday, police said the vehicle and driver were located but no arrests were announced.

Police initially said that the driver may not have known they hit a person.

"Our investigation into the driver’s and passenger’s accounts of what happened revealed they were both unaware someone had been struck," the Wheat Ridge police release said Wednesday.

The department has referred the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review and to determine whether any charges will be filed.

