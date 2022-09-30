Wheat Ridge police: Man using walker trips and falls into street, hit by driver who took off

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man using a walker tripped, fell into the street and was hit by a driver who took off, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The incident happened on Kipling Street near 41st Ave. sometime Thursday evening.

A man using a walker was walking on the sidewalk along Kipling when he tripped and fell into the street. According to Wheat Ridge police, as a passing motorist exited their vehicle to help the fallen man, another vehicle struck the man and kept driving.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are searching for a blue or teal sedan, possibly a Chevy Cruze. The driver may not know they hit the man, according to Wheat Ridge police.

Kipling is closed at 41st at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 303-980-3700.

This is a developing story and will be updated.