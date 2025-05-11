What you need to know to keep you and your pets safe during Colorado tick season

DENVER — As the weather heats up, ticks in Colorado are getting more active.

Tick season in Colorado typically lasts from April to October, with peak activity occurring in May and June, according to UCHealth.

As dozens of pups ran around Cherry Creek State Park Dog Off-Leash Area on Sunday, it was something owners were mindful of.

“I always like to feel her whole body, check between her toes and her ears, all of those, like, nooks and crannies where they might like to hide,” said Morgan Craft.

“We don't have quite the tick problem that they do in, say, the Northeast. But we do have ticks, and our ticks carry diseases that can be very harmful,” said Natalie Marzec with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Health officials say that includes diseases like Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which commonly presents with a fever, headache, and rash.

“If it's not treated appropriately, it can have a high rate of severe infections and complications. We often see those poor outcomes in more rural areas where there's not as much access to health care,” said Marzec.

Experts say no ticks in Colorado carry Lyme disease at the moment.

“The state changes as weather patterns change. So, it's always going to be a work in progress. We're always going to want more information,” added Marzec.

That's why CDPHE wants your help. If you find a tick, remove it, put it in a baggie, and mail it to CDPHE.

This helps researchers better understand current tick distribution and any diseases they’re carrying.

“Don't ignore your insect repellent. Wear those long pants and long sleeves when you're out and about and hiking, and take care of your pets,” said Marzec.