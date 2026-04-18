DPD emergency alert intended for one-block radius mistakenly sent to entire city after armed robbery

Denver residents were left confused after phones blared with an emergency alert giving an all-clear on Saturday.

"Denver Police has issued an ALL-CLEAR to threat in the area of Gunnison/Zuni," the alert pushed to residents city-wide read. That was the first alert many people received about the area.

A DPD spokesperson said the all-clear alert mistakenly went out to the entire city.

Police said residents in a one-block radius of W Gunnison Place and S Zuni Street in southwest Denver had received a shelter-in-place alert after two armed robbery suspects fled.

After the suspects were taken into custody, police pushed out the all-clear alert intended for the same people in that one-block radius. It went to the entire city instead.

"Denver Police are working with the Department of Safety/Denver 911 to identify why that happened," DPD officials said.

It's the second time an emergency alert has mistakenly gone out to the whole city this year. In January, a barricaded person near the University of Denver prompted a city-wide shelter-in-place alert that was also intended for a smaller subset of residents.

"Due to a configuration issue on the back-end of the vendor software that we utilize to access this system, effectively, what happened was the map that they drew around where that specific incident was happening was not taken into consideration by the software when it fired off that alert, so it defaulted to the entire city and county,” Andrew Dameron, the director of Denver’s 911 Communications Center, told Denver7 of that alert.

This is a developing story that may be updated as more information becomes available.