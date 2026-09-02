DENVER — When you call a Waymo, the app tells you you’re getting a ride from “The World’s most experienced driver,” but that doesn’t mean a crash can’t happen.

In late August, a Waymo was involved in its first crash in Denver. Denver Police say it was in a secondary crash. A car crashed into another car which then rear-ended the Waymo.

See the full story in the video below

What to do if you’re in a crash with a Waymo

Waymo told Denver7 their vehicle was at a complete stop to yield to a pedestrian cross the street. The company says they fully cooperated with police.

Waymo safety data shows that their vehicles are involved in fewer crashes than cars with human drivers. Even in Waymo-involved crashes, the report found fewer injuries.

So, what do you do if you’re involved in a crash with a Waymo or see one happen?

DPD says passengers and bystanders should call police, report the crash and wait at the scene until an officer arrives.

Waymo agreed and added that their vehicles can detect a collision and alert Waymo support staff. The car may keep moving until it is at a safe location.

If needed, the company also provides medical coverage for all riders, no matter who is at fault in the crash.

Waymo cars are also equipped with a QR code on the front doors that leads to a collision form. It also lets people download an insurance card.

When police arrive at the scene, they’re able to use the screens inside the Waymo to contact a 24/7 support team. The vehicles are also able to recognize first responder vehicles and sirens.