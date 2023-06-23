What to do if you're caught in a hailstorm

MORRISON, Colo. — After seven people were taken to the hospital, and dozens more were hurt in a hailstorm ahead of Wednesday's Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks, it poses the question — what people can do to protect themselves in an instance like this?

We so often hear about tips to protect your home or your car. But if you're surprised out in the open, there are some things you can do.

The best course of action is go indoors immediately if you're outside. State Farm said if that's not possible, seek shelter immediately and protect your head from hail.

GEICO has similar advice.

"The most serious injuries during hail storms occur from being struck on the head," the insurance company said.

AAA warns against seeking shelter under trees because high winds and rain can cause limbs to fall. If you’re in your car when a hailstorm hits, move away from the windows as much as possible and cover your head with a jacket, papers or even your arms to protect yourself from broken glass.

The National Weather Service warns small hail can quickly develop into larger chunks that can injure or even kill.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture advises,if you can’t find something to protect your entire body, at least find something to protect your head. The agency also said, stay out of low-lying areas that might suddenly fill with water. And do not leave your car until the hail stops falling.

The Midwestern Regional Climate Center notes hazards can occur inside a car during a hailstorm. The preferred option is to find a nearby building.

"Use absolutely everything you can to shield your head from falling hail. Even taking off your shoes and placing them over your head will give some protection," MRCC writes on its website.