What does Memorial Day mean to you? People at Fort Logan National Cemetery share their perspectives

DENVER — Thousands gathered at Fort Logan National Cemetery Monday to attend a wreath laying ceremony, listen to speeches, and to reflect on what Memorial Day means to them.

“Kind of a somber day coming out here a little bit, makes you thankful and appreciative of all those who have not only served,” said Jim Fischer. “But especially on a day like today, those who gave their lives.”

There was a moment of silence, the playing of Taps, a rifle volley, and a flyover. Attendees were also treated to music from the Colorado VFW Band and the Cornerstone Chorale.

Howard Burger, a World War II army veteran, was here to honor his wife, who is buried at Fort Logan.

“I have my wife here who was a Marine. And she's been here five years,” said Burger. “I’m gonna join her I guess, soon, but she's ready for me. It’s always good to have a brilliant wife with me. Very generous and passionate and wonderful woman.”

Ethan Carlson Howard Burger, World War II Army Veteran

“You think about the people who passed in your family especially, and then to all the military people who sacrificed and their families. Families sacrifice a lot. People don’t appreciate them, but I do," Burger said.

Lisa Comstock performed as part of the Cornerstone Chorale.

“We look at the white tombstones and we see those who have fallen, and those who have been interred here,” said Comstock. “It’s very sobering and helps us to really remember the brave that have fought for freedom.”

Ethan Carlson

Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Tom Scheffel was here to educate cadets on the importance of remembering those who have passed away.

“Serving them, honoring them, and remembering that Memorial Day is not only a day strictly for hotdogs and baseball and some of those things, as great as those things are,” said Scheffel. “We get to celebrate Memorial Day as families because of the sacrifices of those that believed that freedom for the United States of America was an important thing and something to serve.”