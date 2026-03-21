Westminster police search for suspects after local cell phone repair shop is burglarized twice in a month

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Westminster small business owner says he is living in constant fear after his business was targeted by burglars twice in a matter of weeks.

Asad Jawad told Denver7 he recently immigrated to the United States to start his own business — and five months ago, his dream became reality when he opened Alpha X Cell Phone Repair in Westminster.

"I started my business as nothing with hard work and dedication," Jawad said.

Now, that sense of security is shattered.

Surveillance video shows a suspect using an electric handsaw to cut into the shop in early February, and again just days ago. The burglar made off with multiple phones.

The suspect is described as an unknown male wearing a hoodie, pants and black shoes.

"They have broke the door, and then they broke the window, and they have stole a valuable inventory," Jawad said. "I live in a constant fear and stress that this will happen again."

Westminster Police Department Public Affairs Coordinator Samantha Spitz said repeated break-ins like this are uncommon.

The city has already seen 50 burglaries this year, according to police.

"It's just sad when we see our local business owners, small business owners, being victimized by people because they're working so hard," Spitz said.

Spitz noted Jawad did everything right as a business owner to protect his livelihood.

"They've called police. They have a security system in play. They have alarms," Spitz said.

The suspect left no physical evidence behind. Detectives said some of the stolen phones lack serial numbers, making them difficult to track.

"It really demotivates. I am sad, you know, I cannot sleep properly. This situation has affected me emotionally and mentally," Jawad said.

Despite the sleepless nights, Jawad remains focused on looking out for his community.

"We should always help each other, to protect each other," Jawad said.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information related to the case, you can contact WPD at 303-658-4360.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

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