Westminster police recover vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run, ID person of interest

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster announced on Tuesday that officers have recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian overnight Friday.

They also announced that a person of interest has been identified but have not publicly released those details.

The crash happened at midnight Saturday in the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Police said a driver of a Jeep Liberty struck and killed a pedestrian and then took off southbound on Federal.

The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, died from their injuries.

Details on where the Jeep was found were not released.