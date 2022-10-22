Westminster police searching for driver who fatally struck pedestrian, didn't stop

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A pedestrian died overnight Friday after they were struck by a driver who did not stop, the Westminster Police Department said.

The crash happened at midnight in the 7300 block of North Federal Boulevard.

The driver struck the pedestrian, who died from their injuries, and kept driving southbound on Federal, according to Westminster police.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released.

Investigators are searching for a maroon 2000s Jeep Liberty. Police believe there will be "heavy" damage to the front-end of the vehicle, specifically the to the grill and passenger-side front headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (303) 658-4360, extension 1.