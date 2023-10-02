Watch Now
Westminster police officer shoots, kills man who "displayed a handgun"

Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 02, 2023
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was shot and killed by a Westminster police officer Saturday evening during a disturbance call on the city’s northwest side.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of 116th Avenue at around 7:53 p.m. where a man was being held down by several people.

According to a news release, during the struggle, a Westminster police officer attempted to use his Taser but “this de-escalation technique was not effective.”

It was unclear as to what the issue was with the Taser.

While struggling with the residents, the officer said the man “displayed a handgun” and the officer then shot the man.

There was no information available as to the reasons behind the initial call for help or why the residents were attempting to apprehend the man.

The man was taken to a hospital and later died and his identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office, Westminster police said

The officer was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

