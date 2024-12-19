Westminster police asking public for help identifying homicide suspect

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — After a homicide Wednesday evening, Westminster police are now asking the public for help identifying the suspect, who ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Westminster Police Department received reports of a shooting along the 14700 block of Orchard Parkway, and responded to the scene.

Once they arrived, they found a deceased male inside the doorway of a residence. He had a gunshot wound, the police department said. He has not been identified by the coroner's office yet.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said they believe the male suspect shot the victim and then ran northwest. Witnesses described the suspect as a slender man wearing all black, but no other details were available on his appearance. Despite establishing a perimeter and bringing in a police K-9, the suspect was not located Wednesday evening.

The police department is now asking for the public's help identifying this suspect. Any residents in the area of 148th Avenue and Huron Street who have surveillance video from around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday are asked to contact the police department at 303-658-4360.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Police said it was an isolated incident and "there is currently no immediate threat to the community."