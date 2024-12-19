One person killed in shooting near Orchard Town Center in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — One person was killed in a shooting near Orchard Town Center in Westminster Wednesday night.

According to the Westminster Police Department, officers were called out for reports of a shooting in the 14700 block of Orchard Parkway around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a male suspect ran away before officers arrived, according to police.

A spokesperson for Westminster PD said there is no suspect description at this time. Investigators are working to process the scene and interview witnesses.

This appears to be an isolated incident, according to the police spokesperson, and there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story.