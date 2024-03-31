Westminster PD searching for suspect who allegedly intentionally struck man with vehicle

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Investigators are searching for a driver they believe allegedly intentionally struck and killed a man on Saturday evening.

The Westminster Police Department said officers at around 10:18 p.m. Saturday responded near Alcott and Zuni Streets and discovered the injured victim, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the suspect, who allegedly struck the victim, left the scene before officers arrived.

Westminster PD also said they believe there was a disturbance between the suspect and victim, but didn’t say what led up to the incident.

Investigators on Sunday morning released photos of two vehicles believed connected to the hit-and-run.

The first vehicle is a black Dodge Ram truck with chrome wheels and a large sticker on the back driver’s side window. Westminster police said the truck has a work box and a pole sticking up from the bed. There was no license plate information available.

The second vehicle “may be associated to the suspect” said police and it is described as an older model 2-door car.

Westminster PD said the vehicle appears white and tan colored with lowered aftermarket rims.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Westminster police ask anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720 913 7867.

